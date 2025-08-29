Kennedy Road Informal Settlement hit with another massive blaze

The fire broke out just before 10pm on Thursday night.





The eThekwini Fire Department says the flames had already spread by the time its crews arrived.





However, Division Commander, Nqabakazi Nqoro, says they acted quickly and managed to bring the fire under control within three minutes.





She says three people were treated for minor injuries.





ALSO READ: Probe underway on fatal Kennedy Road fire





"No one died. But normally we do go in the morning to check up because we were damping down [at night]. So, it took us long to extinguish.





“We started damping down at 11 o'clock, but that took us long."





Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)