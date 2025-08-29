Kennedy Road Informal Settlement hit with another massive blaze
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Firefighters on Friday morning returned to the Kennedy Road Informal Settlement, where around 150 homes were gutted in a blaze.
The fire broke out just before 10pm on Thursday night.
The eThekwini Fire Department says the flames had already spread by the time its crews arrived.
However, Division Commander, Nqabakazi Nqoro, says they acted quickly and managed to bring the fire under control within three minutes.
She says three people were treated for minor injuries.
ALSO READ: Probe underway on fatal Kennedy Road fire
"No one died. But normally we do go in the morning to check up because we were damping down [at night]. So, it took us long to extinguish.
“We started damping down at 11 o'clock, but that took us long."
Investigations are underway into the cause of the fire.
