Businessman Katiso Molefe denied bail in DJ Sumbody murder case

Molefe appeared in court on Wednesday for a formal bail application, facing four charges of murder and another four charges of conspiracy to commit murder.





Sefoka and his two bodyguards died in a hail of bullets after they were ambushed when returning from a gig in Midrand in 2022.





The magistrate presiding over the case, Reiner Boshoff, declined the bail application, citing WhatsApp messages presented as evidence by the state, indicating that the hitmen ordered on the day were waiting for payment.





The court also believes Molefe could tamper with the ongoing investigations.





“The cell phone records between the respective accused are indeed very interesting. Accused one, frantically trying to reach the applicant moments after the hit on DJ Sumebody, made no less than eight calls to the applicant. Accused one also contacted the applicant after the killing of yet another DJ,” Boshoff said.





“In all these cases, cash deposits follow. The state alleges that the state witnesses feared for their lives after his initial release on bail.”





Molefe was initially out on bail in the mistaken identity assassination case of East Rand engineer Armand Swart.





The indictment proceeding has been scheduled for 18 September.





