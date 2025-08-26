Top Justice officials suspended for Madlanga Commission delay

The probe into corruption allegations in the SAPS made by KZN's top cop was meant to begin next Monday, but has now been stalled by outstanding infrastructure requirements.





Kubayi said failures and system lapses caused the hearings to be postponed.





"I had immediately put the DDG responsible for ICT Jabu Hlatswayo on immediate suspension pending a full investigation and a disciplinary process,” she told a media briefing on Tuesday.





Kubayi said a full report on the delays has been submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa.





" In the process, the president then delegated to the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development powers to institute disciplinary proceedings against the Director General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development Advocate Doc Mashabane. This decision has been communicated to him this afternoon."





The minister confirmed the hearings will take place at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria at a later date to be announced by the commission.





" After we report to them to say, this is the work that we have done. They look at themselves in terms of their schedule, what they need to do, because as I said, evidence leaders must say, this is what the lead time we want."





