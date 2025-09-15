JUST IN: Woman killed in Westville pub shooting

A woman has been shot dead at a popular pub in Westville.





The shooting happened on Jan Hofmeyer Road on Monday afternoon.





"On arrival Paramedics found SAPS and multiple security officials already in attendance,” says Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics.





"Medics were shown into the pub and shown to where a female believed to be in her late forties was found unresponsive on the floor with a gunshot wound.





"Paramedics assessed the lady however found no signs of life and the patient was declared deceased on the scene."





Jamieson says police are on the scene.





"At this stage the events leading up to the shooting is unknown. However, it is believed to have been a domestic dispute. SAPS Westville was in attendance and will be investigating further."