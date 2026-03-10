June dates set for IEC voter registration ahead local govt elections

Voter registration will be held on the weekend of 20 and 21 June ahead of the 2026 local government elections. Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo held a briefing on Tuesday on the Independent Electoral Commission’s state of readiness for the polls.

He says the registration weekend is aimed at maximising opportunities for eligible voters to register closer to where they live.

"The intended outcome of the registration weekend is to facilitate access to the franchise and broaden electoral participation. The timing of this registration weekend aligns with the current planning framework, namely that the commission must stand ready to administer elections whenever such elections are lawfully called."

IEC: 260,000 new voters registered since November

Mamabolo says 260,000 new voters have registered since November 2025, with about half completing their registration through the online system.

He says once the voter registration process is complete, the election date is expected to be formally proclaimed by the Minister of Cooperative Governance, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

"Once the election date is proclaimed, eligible voters will have until midnight on that same day to register to vote. The proclamation of the election date will formally trigger the performance of activities that underpin the election timetable.

When will the elections take place?

The next polls are expected to be held between November 2026 and January 2027.

The municipal elections must be held within 90 days starting in November 2026, five years since the last municipal election which took place in November 2021.

The previous elections saw the highest number of hung councils, with no outright winner in over 60 of the country’s municipalities from 27 in the preceding polls.

This gave rise to coalition governments, including in metros such as Gauteng’s Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, and Johannesburg.

