Judiciary struggling to finalise criminal trial cases - Maya

Most of the unfinished cases are in the high courts.





Maya said some of the factors causing delays were cases that involve multiple accused, lengthy trials, and complex matters.





One of the high-profile cases facing a delay is the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa in the High Court in Pretoria.





Meyiwa was gunned down in Vosloorus in 2014.





Another murder trial hit by delays is that of businessman Rameez Patel, who is on trial for a 2015 murder in the High Court in Polokwane.





At the end of the period under review, the total number of outstanding criminal trials in the various divisions of the High Court was 333.





The total number of backlog cases stood at 144, representing 43% of the total.





"The performance during the reporting period is above the annual set target of 30%. This is an underachievement by 13 percentage points in performance," said Maya on Tuesday.





Ten of the 14 performance indicator targets were met in the 2024/2025 financial year.





The finalisation of the Constitutional Court matters, petitions at the Supreme Court of Appeal and Labour Appeal Court were above the set target.





The overall reserved judgment target was met.





However, there is a low finalisation rate at the Constitutional Court.





"The national target for the reduction of criminal backlogs and finalisation of criminal matters at the High Courts was not met, and the reported reasons for that were: cases that involve multiple accused, lengthy trials, and complex matters,” Maya explained.





