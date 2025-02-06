Judiciary ‘deliberately’ prevented Zuma SONA attendance

National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza earlier confirmed that all former heads of state, including MK Party leader Jacob Zuma, had confirmed their attendance.





Didiza will preside over the Thursday evening evening’s joint sitting, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his first SONA under the Government of National Unity.





For the first time in years, Parliament has received confirmation of attendance from Zuma, who has not attended the event since he left the Union Buildings.





However, MK Party parliamentary chief whip Mzwanele Manyi said the former president would no longer attend the address.





“The people that run South Africa have orchestrated that he should not be here,” he claimed.





READ: No disruptions allowed at SONA, warns SAPS





“It was public knowledge that there would be SONA today [Thursday]. The judiciary must have known this. Despite knowing this, they wanted him in court in Pietermaritzburg today,” he said.





Zuma is applying for leave to appeal in his bid to remove state prosecutor Billy Downer from his arms deal corruption case.





Meanwhile, Didiza hoped for a disruption-free State of the Nation Address.





In previous years, opposition MPs stormed the stage or raised numerous points of order.





Didiza said she expects all National Assembly and National Council of Provinces members to adhere to Parliament’s joint rules during the president’s address.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here



We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)