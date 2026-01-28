Jozini teen drowns on way home from school

Sbonelo Magagu drowned while attempting to cross a river on his way home from school.uMkhanyakude District Mayor Siphile Mdaka says the Grade 7 pupil was walking with a group of children when the incident happened on Monday."Due to the heavy rains that we have experienced in the region over the past few weeks, one of the rivers in the area was still overflowing and, Sibonelo tried to cross the river and they were stuck in the mud and he was swept away."





ALSO READ: KZN COGTA MEC to assess flood damage in Jozini

Mdaka says police were alerted immediately and the child's body was recovered later the same day.

He says the tragedy has left the family and local community devastated.

Mdaka says the municipality is assisting with funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, he has urged residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and dams, adding there are other, safer routes.



"But also avoiding to cross on dams which are flooded with water because it's something that people would attempt to do now and again."

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)