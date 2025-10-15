 Joy as Bafana Bafana book their World Cup spot
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

Joy as Bafana Bafana book their World Cup spot

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

South African football fans say they're looking forward to the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Bafana Bafana secured their spot.

Bafana Bafana have qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
SIA KAMBOU / AFP

The national team played at Mbombela on Tuesday evening, beating Rwanda 3-0.


They needed to beat Rwanda but were also relying on Nigeria to defeat Group C leaders Benin.

 

FIFA had recently deducted three points from Bafana Bafana for fielding a yellow-carded player, Tebogo Mokoena, during their qualifier against Lesotho.

 

But last night, Nigeria won their match 4-0, securing South Africa's place in the World Cup.

 

This is Bafana's first qualification for a major tournament since South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

 

"I am so happy, a massive congratulations to Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the World Cup,” one fan told Newswatch.

 

"What an incredible achievement. I am beyond proud of our boys. I am so happy, let’s keep the momentum going and make our nation proud, come the 2026 World Cup.

“What a beautiful night to be a South African. Against all odds, we still found a way. Bafana have done it. This is a great moment for our country. I believe we will do great things in the World Cup.”

 

More on ECR

newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.