Joy as Bafana Bafana book their World Cup spot

The national team played at Mbombela on Tuesday evening, beating Rwanda 3-0.





They needed to beat Rwanda but were also relying on Nigeria to defeat Group C leaders Benin.

FIFA had recently deducted three points from Bafana Bafana for fielding a yellow-carded player, Tebogo Mokoena, during their qualifier against Lesotho.

But last night, Nigeria won their match 4-0, securing South Africa's place in the World Cup.

This is Bafana's first qualification for a major tournament since South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

"I am so happy, a massive congratulations to Bafana Bafana on qualifying for the World Cup,” one fan told Newswatch.

"What an incredible achievement. I am beyond proud of our boys. I am so happy, let’s keep the momentum going and make our nation proud, come the 2026 World Cup.

“What a beautiful night to be a South African. Against all odds, we still found a way. Bafana have done it. This is a great moment for our country. I believe we will do great things in the World Cup.”