‘Jolly’ Imbali taxi crash victim to be buried on Saturday

Sixteen-year-old Mthobisi Khambule and several other pupils were killed when the minibus transporting them to school veered off the road and crashed into a crèche in Imbali.

It was one of several recent accidents involving scholar transport in KZN.

Mthobisi’s uncle, Themba Ndawonde, says the family is struggling to process his death.

Ndawonde says the mother is finding it especially hard to cope.

“It’s very hard and we are struggling to accept and get used to how much it hurts. His mother is always at the doctor; her mind hasn’t been stable especially after the accident. It has been a difficult time for all of us.”

Ndawonde says his nephew was a jolly child and loved laughing and playing just like other kids.

“Just yesterday, I was saying if he was here, I wouldn’t be doing much, he would be the one doing everything.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)