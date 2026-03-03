Johannesburg building collapse death toll climbs to eight

Six workers died on Monday after part of the building in Ormonde gave way.





Search and rescue operations resumed on Tuesday morning.





Authorities say they can see two bodies within the concrete slabs, but they haven't been able to retrieve them.





"Two patients have been located, and the teams are working on extracting them from under the concrete slab. One patient remains unaccounted for, bringing the total confirmed death toll to eight," said Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Xolile Khumalo.





"One of the two bodies has been recovered. Search continues to extract the other located patient and one still missing."





One person remains missing.





Officials say they're investigating whether proper construction inspections were conducted at the building.





Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero is expected to visit site later on Tuesday.





