Joburg CBD could spend week in dark after Bree Street fire

A fire broke out at the substation in the early hours of Friday, leaving residents and businesses in several areas without power.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said areas affected by the outage include Newtown, Braamfontein, Parktown, the Johannesburg CBD and surrounding suburbs.

This is the second electricity-related fire in Joburg in less than a week, following a transformer explosion in New Doornfontein on Monday.

Mangena said mop-up operations have begun.

“We have started with the mop-up operations to basically clear the debris and parts of the raised-down following the clearance we got from structural engineers and the emergency services of the City of Johannesburg.

“The job will, among others, include the dismantling of the damaged transformer, siphoning out hundreds of litres of oil, which poses an environmental hazard if left in the transformer.”

He added that teams are expected to test two standby transformers and their cables to begin restoring electricity.

Mangena reiterated that the technicians will determine the cause of the fire once the mop-up operation is complete.

“Preliminarily, we suspect tampering, but further samples will be taken and will then be conclusive when the final report is basically prepared,” he said.

City Power is exploring options to supply some customers via alternative substations in the surrounding areas.

