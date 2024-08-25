 Jeppestown building fire claims four lives
Updated | By Newswatch

Four people have been killed in a building fire in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

City of Johannesburg EMS officials say firefighters responded to the incident in the early hours of this morning.


The fire erupted in one of the city's abandoned buildings where three people were found dead during search and recovery.


Another body was found moments ago.

Three others were treated for smoke inhalation in various hospitals. The fire has since been extinguished.


EMS spokesperson Robert Muladzi says at the stage, the cause of the fire is believed to be illegal connections. 


" This is an abandoned building, they are also using materials to divide the building."

