Jeep Wranglers, Kia models recalled over airbag, ABS safety risks

Stellantis South Africa said that the fault affects models sold between 2016 and 2018.





Kia is also recalling 18,600 cars made between 2009 and 2015. They include Sportage, Sorento, Optima, Cerato and Soul.





The NCC says a faulty ABS fuse may increase stopping distance and damage the engine bay.





The National Consumer Commission's Phetho Ntaba has urged affected car owners to visit authorised dealers for free repairs as soon as possible.





"According to the supplier, the affected models require an ABS fuse replacement. The defect may result in the malfunction of the ABS system, which could increase the vehicle’s stopping distance to a standstill and, in some cases, lead to engine bay damage.





"Consumers who are affected by these recalls are urged to take these recalls seriously and arrange for the necessary inspections and repairs at any authorised dealership without delay to ensure their safety. The necessary repair work will be carried out at no cost to the consumer."





