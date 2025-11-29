Probe finds Jagersfontein owner ‘aware’ of dam instability years before collapse

Three people lost their lives and hundreds displaced in the Free State town, when the mine tailings dam burst, sending a torrent of mud into the community.





The slurry of waste, water, and mud swept away several homes, and polluted water resources and the environment.





The Department of Water and Sanitation appointed specialist civil engineers from the University of Pretoria and WITS to determine the cause of the collapse.





Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Sello Seitlhlolo released the findings to the community on Friday.





Mahlobo says they found that Jagersfontein Development raised the dam wall without detailed designs or proper supervision.





He says part of the wall was constructed on a weak foundation.





"The issues around the restoration of livelihoods, around water, sanitation, issues of housing, the issues around arability of the land [are] a work in progress and communities, we heard them there.





"They're very appreciating. Those who want to take up the matter in terms of civil litigations in their personal capacity, as a state, we're not going to stand in their way, but probably our report that is technically solid, it'll assist them."





