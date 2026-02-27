‘It’s crazy out there’ - Durban rains cause chaos on roads

Pelting rain and strong winds lashed parts of the province.





The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 2 alert for KZN's western areas, warning of possible hail, lightning, and localised flooding.





“Severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in localised flooding and damage to infrastructure and settlements are expected over the western parts of KZN today,” the weather office said in a statement.





The rains wreaked havoc on Durban roads.





Debbie Peter was driving on the M13 eastbound near Paradise Valley.





" It was absolute chaos with vehicles coming to a stop. It looks like a vehicle has spun out at the split between the M13 towards the N3 and the M13 towards Westville. As you approach Westville itself, the rain's quite heavy and then coming to the Bluff, it seems to be an incident that occurred by the N2 intersection. It's just crazy out there."





One man Newswatch spoke to says he witnessed water pooling on the M25 near the KwaMashu off-ramp, where there was also a crash.





" On the M7, I saw an accident occur with two trucks at the interchange. If you're coming out of Edwin Swales at the N2 south off-ramp, there are two trucks that [crashed] into each other there. It's actually quite hectic."





