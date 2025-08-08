Ithala workers vow to intensify protest action
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KwaZulu-Natal
workers say they are going to intensify their protest action outside the
offices of their employer, the Ithala Development Finance Corporation.
The group wants the institution to address allegations of maladministration and nepotism.
The workers, who belong to union Nehawu, have promised to continue demonstrating outside its Durban offices.
The union's Prince Mthalana said they have given Ithala and KZN Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs 14 days to respond.
"The processes that were introduced, in which we think that they are making the generating money for the organisation, money that could be used for other activities," said Mthalana.
"Ithala owns a number of properties. KwaSthebe, Ezakheni and many other areas. Tenants that own factories use them to run their business, but due to lack of maintenance and neglect,
"Most of those properties, now they have no occupants, which denies the organisation, the revenue it needs to sustain itself."
