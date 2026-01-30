 Israel retaliates by expelling SA envoy
Israel retaliates by expelling SA envoy

Updated | By Nushera Soodyal

Israel has retaliated after South Africa declared its Charge d' Affaires persona non grata.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Photo by ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP

Our government has accused Ariel Seidman of repeatedly violating diplomatic norms.

In a statement Friday afternoon, the Department of International Relations said Seidman had acted unacceptably, including repeatedly insulting President Cyril Ramaphosa on social media.

DIRCO says has Seidman 72 hours to leave the country.

And now in a tit-for-tat move, Israel has expelled Shaun Byneveldt, who is South Africa's representative to Palestine.

In a statement on X, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar made the decision to also declare Byneveldt persona non grata.

It's accused Pretoria of false attacks.

Israel has given Byneveldt the same deadline and warned that further steps will follow.

