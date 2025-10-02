Israel to deport Gaza flotilla activists

Since Wednesday, the navy has stopped several boats from the Global Sumud Flotilla and warned activists not to enter its blockade zone.

In a post on X, Israel's foreign ministry says the flotilla’s campaign is over, calling it a “Hamas Sumud provocation”.

It says the passengers are safe and will be sent to Europe.

Among those on board with South Africans, including Inkosi Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, who appeared in a video saying they had been abducted by Israeli forces.

Others include Zukiswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla, while confirmation is pending on the status of three more South Africans.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the interception, calling it a violation of international law.

He has demanded that Israel release the activists and allow the flotilla’s aid to reach Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla of around 45 vessels began its voyage last month, with politicians and activists, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, heading to Gaza, where the United Nations says famine has set in.

The Israeli navy has intercepted vessel after vessel at sea since Wednesday, after warning the activists against entering waters it says fall under its blockade, with Thunberg's boat among those stopped from going further.

"None of the Hamas-Sumud provocation yachts has succeeded in its attempt to enter an active combat zone or breach the lawful naval blockade," Israel's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"One last vessel of this provocation remains at a distance. If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and breach the blockade will also be prevented."

According to Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, 39 of the around 45 ships have been intercepted and were headed to the Israeli port city of Ashdod, according to state broadcaster ERT.

"All passengers are in good health. No violence has been exercised," Gerapetritis said.

