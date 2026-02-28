Israel army says striking Hezbollah infrastructure in south Lebanon

"In response to Hezbollahs repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings, the IDF is striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon," the Israeli army posted on Telegram, using its official acronym.

Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah agreed a ceasefire in November 2024 after a year of war, but Israel has continued regular strikes, saying it is enforcing ceasefire provisions against the group rearming.

Hezbollah and the Lebanese government have protested the strikes as ceasefire violations.

They take place after Iran and the United States, an ally of Israel, held talks in Geneva this week with President Donald Trump pushing for Teran to agree to concessions on its nuclear program.

Trump has ordered the biggest military build-up in decades in the Middle East, with the world's largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, approaching the coast of Israel.

