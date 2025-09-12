Islamic State of Africa party loses IEC appeal bid
Updated | By Newswatch
A Durban businessman's hopes of registering his Islamic State of Africa political party have been dashed again.
Farhad Hoomer, who was once at the centre of a now-withdrawn terrorism case, announced his plans to start a new party earlier this year.
Hoomer said the party would push for Sharia Law in South Africa and insisted it had no affiliation with the Islamic State group, which has been designated a terrorist organisation by many governments.
In July, the Electoral Commission rejected Hoomer's application to register the party, saying he had failed to submit sufficient details of the registered voters who supported the founding of his party.
The commission also said it received over 200 objections to the application.
Hoomer appealed this ruling.
In a statement to Newswatch on Friday, the IEC confirmed that the commissioner had considered the appeal and found no grounds to set aside the decision of the Chief Electoral Officer.
However, Hoomer says he disagrees with the decision and is consulting on whether to approach the High Court.
