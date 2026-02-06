Islamabad mosque blast kills 15, wounds 80: local authorities
Updated | By AFP
A blast at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan's capital Islamabad
on Friday killed 15 people and wounded at least 80, local authorities said.
A blast at a Shiite mosque in Pakistan's capital Islamabad on Friday killed 15 people and wounded at least 80, local authorities said.
A senior police official told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the "explosion occurred after Friday prayers in a Shiite mosque".
A statement from local authorities in Islamabad said 15 people were killed in the attack at the mosque in the Tarlai area of the city, adding that the "number of patients brought to various hospitals has exceeded 80".
ALSO READ: Durban's Grey Street Mosque gutted in fire
An AFP photographer outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital saw dozens of wounded people arriving.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN: Parental fatigue laid bare as listeners give a voice to the exhaustion
When Stuart phoned in, his exhaustion struck a chord. Alongside other pa...Stacey & J Sbu 5 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of February 2026 with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey Norman and J Sbu s...Stacey & J Sbu 6 hours ago