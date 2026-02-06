Islamabad mosque blast kills 15, wounds 80: local authorities

A senior police official told AFP, on condition of anonymity, that the "explosion occurred after Friday prayers in a Shiite mosque".

A statement from local authorities in Islamabad said 15 people were killed in the attack at the mosque in the Tarlai area of the city, adding that the "number of patients brought to various hospitals has exceeded 80".

An AFP photographer outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital saw dozens of wounded people arriving.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the blast.

