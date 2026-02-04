Isipingo crash victims identified, KZN Transport confirms

The Department of Transport in KZN says investigators assisted them at Park Rynie Mortuary, with the final identification completed on Tuesday afternoon.





A truck collided with a minibus taxi on the old R102 in Lotus Park last week.





Authorities say the trucker lost control in rainy conditions before crashing into an overloaded taxi, and that the truck's tyres were worn out.





The department's Ndabezinhle Sibiya says the victims, aged between 18 and 69, include two people from the Eastern Cape.





He says the others will be laid to rest in KZN.





"The sheer number of victims and circumstances under which they departed is a source of shock and disbelief.





"We welcome the confirmation by the South African Police Service in KZN and the Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, in particular, that an investigation is underway. Both SAPS and the Road Traffic Management Corporation must leave no stone unturned.





"In particular, he has worked with our team to ensure that families are assisted to go through the process of identifying their loved ones at the Park Rynie Mortuary."





