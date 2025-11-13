iSimangaliso Wetland Park gears up for safe festive season

CEO Sibusiso Bukhosini says the park has strengthened cooperation with traditional leaders and local communities to help manage visitor safety and protect the natural environment.





He says they've seen a decline in drownings since the introduction of strict safety controls at beaches and public swimming areas.





He says lifeguard numbers along the coast will be boosted during the busy holiday period.





Bukhosini says they tend to see a rise in illegal activities such as poaching during the festive period, which's why they're beefing up their monitoring systems.





"You will notice along the N2 there are cameras along the route, as well as along Route 22 from Hluhluwe.





“We sponsored the cameras there, where we spent about R2.5 million and we are seeing more routes being fitted with cameras. This is again a sign in which we are committed to the safety of our tourists."







