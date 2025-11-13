 iSimangaliso Wetland Park gears up for safe festive season
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate Weather

iSimangaliso Wetland Park gears up for safe festive season

Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga

The iSimangaliso Wetland Park says it's ready to welcome thousands of visitors this festive season, with safety and environmental protection among its main priorities.

iSimangaliso Wetland Park gears up for safe festive season
Gcinokuhle Malinga

CEO Sibusiso Bukhosini says the park has strengthened cooperation with traditional leaders and local communities to help manage visitor safety and protect the natural environment.


He says they've seen a decline in drownings since the introduction of strict safety controls at beaches and public swimming areas.


He says lifeguard numbers along the coast will be boosted during the busy holiday period.


ALSO READ: KZN festive safety efforts ‘already in motion’ - Mkhwanazi


Bukhosini says they tend to see a rise in illegal activities such as poaching during the festive period, which's why they're beefing up their monitoring systems.


"You will notice along the N2 there are cameras along the route, as well as along Route 22 from Hluhluwe.


“We sponsored the cameras there, where we spent about R2.5 million and we are seeing more routes being fitted with cameras. This is again a sign in which we are committed to the safety of our tourists."


Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)

MORE ON ECR:

Festive season Safety iSimangaliso
newswatch new banner 1

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.