iSimangaliso ends 20-year partnership with Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife

CEO Sibusiso Bukhosini said the two entities mutually agreed to end their arrangement that has been in place for over two decades.





He said Ezemvelo was initially appointed in 2002 to manage the conservation and tourism functions, while iSimangaliso built its own capacity.





Bukhosini said the park is now ready to take full control of its commercial facilities, including those at St Lucia, Cape Vidal and Sodwana Bay.





ALSO READ: Parly hears of dire conditions at KZN World Heritage site





Speaking at a media briefing in St Lucia on Wednesday, Bukhosini said the move would allow iSimangaliso to commercialise operations through public-private partnerships - with the aim of boosting tourism revenue and ensuring long-term jobs for local communities.





"There should be a mutual termination arrangement, especially on the aspect of the commercialised facilities, which means that the commercial facilities that are currently running, which are Cape Vidal, Charters Creek, uMkhuze, Sodwana Bay, Coastal Forest Reserve, Kosi Bay, those facilities are now handed back to iSimangaliso, but iSimangaliso has taken a different approach of commercialising those facilities."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)