ISimangaliso authority takes over tourism facilities from Ezemvelo
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife has officially handed over
the management of tourism facilities at iSimangaliso Wetland Park to the park’s
authority.
The two entities announced in November that they were ending their long-standing management agreement.
iSimangaliso said at the time that it was ready to take full control of its commercial facilities, including those at St Lucia, Cape Vidal and Sodwana Bay.
CEO Sibusiso Bukhosini says when the park was established in 1999, under the World Heritage Convention Act, Ezemvelo was tasked with managing the conservation functions.
He says this was because the authority did not yet have the capacity to handle both conservation and tourism operations.
“So that's where this issue of us taking over comes from. So, when someone hears Isimangaliso is taking over, we are not taking over because we are disarming Ezemvelo. Ezemvelo got into this arrangement with us.”
Bukhosini has assured visitors that existing bookings will not be affected by the change.
The World Heritage Site stretches from Kosi Bay near the Mozambique border to Maphelane and St Lucia.
It includes 16 protected land parcels with lodges and resorts that were previously operated by Ezemvelo.
Ezemvelo will continue its conservation work within the World Heritage Site.
