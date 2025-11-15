Iraq tribal clashes kill eight: security official
Updated | By AFP
Tribal clashes
over agricultural land in central Iraq have killed eight people and injured
another nine, a security official in Wasit province told AFP on Saturday.
The dispute broke out early in the morning in the village of Kheshan between members of a Bedouin tribe, the official said, requesting anonymity because he was not authorised to brief the media.
"Eight people were killed and another nine injured," the official said, adding they were all involved in the fighting.
Security forces have surrounded the area, though skirmishes have not yet ceased.
Tribal feuds are common in Iraq, a war-scarred country awash with weapons where petty rows can turn into deadly clashes.
Tribes wield significant influence and often operate under their own moral and judicial codes, and they possess huge caches of arms.
Iraq has only recently begun to regain a sense of stability after decades of violence that followed the 2003 US-led invasion that ousted long-time ruler Saddam Hussein.
