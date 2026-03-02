Iran war expands as Israel bombs Lebanon

A Saudi oil refinery was on fire after it was targeted, and black smoke rose from the US embassy complex in Kuwait as Iran pressed on with attacks it launched in retaliation for the US and Israeli campaign that killed its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In Cyprus, an Iranian drone hit a UK military base but no casualties were reported.

Israel and the US have struck targets across Iran since Saturday. The war that began with Khamenei's killing has engulfed the region, with explosions ringing in Dubai, Bahrain, Iraq and elsewhere, causing chaos with hundreds of flights cancelled and the strategic Strait of Hormuz all but paralysed.

- Hezbollah seeks revenge -

Lebanon was dragged into the Middle East war after militant movement Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israel in support of its backer Iran and to avenge Khamenei's killing.

Explosions rocked Beirut while in southern Lebanon residents fled, according to AFP journalists, after the Israeli military announced it was striking both parts of the country.

In the southern city of Sidon, cars of families fled on packed roads, an AFP journalist said, adding that some vehicles had mattresses tied to the roof.

The Israeli military said it had struck a senior Hezbollah operative in Beirut, while Lebanese authorities said Israeli strikes killed at least 31 people.

Israel's military vowed to intensify its attacks on the country and make Hezbollah pay a "heavy price".

Hezbollah announced overnight that it had targeted an Israeli army site south of Haifa city "with a barrage of high-quality missiles and a swarm of drones".

It said the move was "retaliation for the pure blood" of Khamenei.

Around three hours before Hezbollah's statement, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Telegram channel said that "Hezbollah officially entered the war".

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose government has pushed for Hezbollah's disarmament and to keep the country out of the war, called Monday's rocket fire "irresponsible".

ALSO READ: DIRCO: Evacuation of South Africans in Gulf on hold amid deadly Iran-US-Israel strikes

- Smoke over US embassy in Kuwait -

In Kuwait, black smoke rose from the US embassy after Iranian strikes. While the mission did not announce it had been hit, it issued a security alert urging people to stay away.

"Several US warplanes crashed this morning. Confirming that all crew members survived," Kuwait's defence ministry spokesman said, adding that the cause was under investigation.

Smoke also billowed over a power station in northern Kuwait, three eyewitnesses told AFP.

Fresh explosions were heard across Doha, Dubai and Manama on Monday morning, AFP correspondents reported.

In Saudi Arabia, the energy ministry said some operations had been halted at the Ras Tanura refinery, after a source with knowledge of the incident told AFP the site had been targeted, sparking a fire.

In the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that is key to global oil transit, three ships were attacked on Sunday after Iran had previously warned vessels against crossing.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they had launched missile strikes on an Israeli government complex in Tel Aviv as well as security and military centres in Haifa and an attack on east Jerusalem.

Such is the speed of the war's expansion that there is no sign of any containment.

AFP has not been able to verify the death tolls provided by Iranian sources.

President Donald Trump vowed to avenge the first US service members' deaths, telling the New York Times that the United States and Israel could keep up the same level of attacks for four to five weeks.

"It won't be difficult. We have tremendous amounts of ammunition," he said, adding he had a shortlist of three unnamed people he favoured to lead Iran after the war.

"Sadly, there will likely be more before it ends," Trump said after the deaths of three service members.

"But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilisation."

Ali Larijani, the powerful head of Tehran's Supreme National Security Council, voiced defiance.

Iran "will not negotiate with the United States", he wrote on X, adding that "Trump plunged the region into chaos with his 'delusional fantasies' and now fears more American troop casualties".

ALSO READ: Smoke rising from US embassy in Kuwait City: AFP correspondent

- 'Most punishing blow' -

Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have urged Iranians to overthrow the government in Iran, the sworn foe of Israel and the United States since the 1979 Islamic revolution toppled the pro-Western shah.

Israel and the United States attacked Iran weeks after authorities crushed mass protests, killing thousands according to rights groups.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, whose elected role is subordinate to that of the supreme leader, called Khamenei's killing a "declaration of war against Muslims".

"Iran considers it its legitimate duty and right to avenge the perpetrators," Pezeshkian said.

World leaders have given a mixed reaction to the war, which began two days after Iran and the United States held talks on Tehran's nuclear programme.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday that he would let the United States use UK bases for "defensive" strikes but that his country, a partner in the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, "will not join offensive action now".

On Monday, an Iranian drone hit the runway of a UK military base in Cyprus, prompting the EU to vow solid backing for member states in the war.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)