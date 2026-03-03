Iran Red Crescent says 787 killed so far since war began
Updated | By AFP
The Iranian Red Crescent said Tuesday that more than 780
people have been killed nationwide since the United States and Israel started
striking Iran.
AFP was not in a position to verify the toll given by the organisation.
"According to field reports from operational teams, unfortunately, 787 compatriots have been martyred in these attacks," the Red Crescent said on its website.
It said strikes since Saturday had hit 153 cities and more than 500 locations across Iran in more than 1,000 attacks.
Separately on Tuesday, loud explosions were heard in Tehran according to AFP journalists, while Iranian media reported blasts in Karaj west of the capital and in the central city of Isfahan.
