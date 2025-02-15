Investigation underway after two-year-old drowns in Howick
Updated | By Newswatch
An investigation is underway after a two-year-old drowned in Howick in the KZN Midlands.
Paramedics say the toddler was found floating in a pool at a residence in the Greendale area yesterday afternoon.
Roland Robertson is with Midlands EMS.
READ: Lifesaving SA concerned about KZN drownings
" On arrival it was established that the child showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics.
Authorities were in attendance.
