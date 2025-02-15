 Investigation underway after two-year-old drowns in Howick
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

Investigation underway after two-year-old drowns in Howick

Updated | By Newswatch

An investigation is underway after a two-year-old drowned in Howick in the KZN Midlands. 

midlands drowning
Midlands EMS

Paramedics say the toddler was found floating in a pool at a residence in the Greendale area yesterday afternoon. 


Roland Robertson is with Midlands EMS. 


READ: Lifesaving SA concerned about KZN drownings


" On arrival it was established that the child showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene by Midlands EMS paramedics. 


Authorities were in attendance.

newswatch new banner 1

More on ECR

drowning Midlands EMS

Show's Stories

© 2025 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.