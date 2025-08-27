Interpol summit puts target on organised crime gangs

More than 200 police leaders from across the continent are attending the three-day event at the Century City Conference Centre in Cape Town.





Interpol Secretary-General Valdecy Urquiza says the police organisation will discuss major crimes such as drug trafficking, and also look at how it can support South African law enforcement agencies.





" Drug trafficking is a true transnational type of activity that involves multiple countries, so countries of source of the drugs, countries of transit, and then countries of destination of those drugs.





"The role of Interpol in that fight is to support countries to come together and work with the information they have. So, through Interpol, they can come together and organise specific activities to identify the members of those organisations and also their assets."





Urquiza says the conference will end with the launch of a two-year strategy to bust organised crime syndicates.





" Basically, defining what type of crimes are a priority for the region and what type of tools and capabilities from Interpol would be used and leveraged by countries in Africa to fight those crimes."





Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia will open the conference on Wednesday, while National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola is also expected to address delegates later on the state of crime and policing in the country.