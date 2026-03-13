Internet outage hits King Shaka International Airport
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
An internet outage has forced King Shaka International Airport to switch to manual operations, with Airports Company South Africa urging passengers to arrive early, as check-in and parking systems are affected.
An internet outage has forced King Shaka International Airport to switch to manual operations, with Airports Company South Africa urging passengers to arrive early, as check-in and parking systems are affected.
An internet outage is affecting services at King Shaka International Airport.
Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it has had to shift to manual operations on Friday morning.
Passengers have been advised to arrive early for their flights to give themselves extra time to check in.
ACSA issued an alert notice on Friday morning that all systems will be running manually today.
ALSO READ: 10 Facts about King Shaka International Airport
Affected services at KSIA
Parking pay stations and other automated services have also been affected.
Although the cause of the outage is unclear at this stage, ACSA says it is working around the clock to urgently fix the issue.
No estimated time has been provided for when the internet will be restored.
ALSO READ: Cape Town International Airport fire takes out network, IT services
Need an update?
• Download the ACSA Mobile App available on Apple, Android and App Gallery
• Contact your airline directly
• For further inquiries, contact the Call Centre at 011 921 6262
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Perfect weekend ahead (just watch the blue bottles)
Warm weather, cool water, and autumn breezes - Vinesh Soogreem says the ...East Coast Breakfast 25 minutes ago
-
LISTEN: A lit March with Stacey and J Sbu
Missed some of Stacey and J Sbu's iconic on-air moments from this past w...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago