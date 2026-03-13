Internet outage hits King Shaka International Airport

An internet outage is affecting services at King Shaka International Airport.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) says it has had to shift to manual operations on Friday morning.

Passengers have been advised to arrive early for their flights to give themselves extra time to check in.

ACSA issued an alert notice on Friday morning that all systems will be running manually today.

Affected services at KSIA

Parking pay stations and other automated services have also been affected.

Although the cause of the outage is unclear at this stage, ACSA says it is working around the clock to urgently fix the issue.

No estimated time has been provided for when the internet will be restored.

Need an update?

• Download the ACSA Mobile App available on Apple, Android and App Gallery

• Contact your airline directly

• For further inquiries, contact the Call Centre at 011 921 6262