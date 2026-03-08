International Women's Day call to tackle systemic challenges facing women

“International Women's Day is about honouring all aspects of oneself: the wonderful and the beautiful, the messy and the chaotic. It means recognition; it means possibility,” says the Lauren Zinn from the 1000 Women Trust.

The day is being marked under the theme ‘Give to Gain’.

Zinn says the theme highlights the importance of redistributing resources, power and knowledge.

Her organisation is calling for the day to move beyond celebration and focus on addressing systemic challenges affecting women in South Africa.





READ: How women in KwaZulu-Natal are turning sustainable businesses into powerful engines

The1000 Women Trust says the government, civil society and the private sector all have a critical role to play in improving the lives of women.

"On government, what we need is consistent funding for GBV services. We definitely need faster justice processes and the proper implementation, in an accessible way, of the national strategic plan on GBV and femicide. Civil society organisations are already doing the most amazing work on the ground, but they need sustained support.”

Zinn adds that the private sector also has an important role to play in investing in women's leadership and funding programmes and also supporting organisations directly.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)