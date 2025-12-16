Interim Madlanga Commission report to be handed to President Ramaphosa

Levy Ndou says it will give a more accurate and complete picture.

“When the issue of the commission was introduced, the president was clear to say he should get the interim report on a specific time and then get a final report at a later stage, so this is not something we don't know.”

Ndou has been reacting to the Presidency’s decision not to make the commission’s interim report public.

The document, which is due on Wednesday, is expected to be handed to President Cyril Ramaphosa

The Presidency says the report will remain confidential because the commission’s work is still underway, with more witnesses expected to testify.

But several civil society groups, including the Forum for South Africa and Activists and Citizens Forum have called for the interim report to be released.

Ndou says he understands the lack of trust in public institutions but adds that there are important issues people should consider.

“The obvious issue is that the commission has not yet completed its work. We also do know that there are important people that could have gone to the commission, that have not gone to the commission to provide their side of the story that makes the work to be incomplete, but more, it also creates a situation where the commission cannot come with something tangible at this stage because there is a lot of information that is missing.”