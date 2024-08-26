Interim CMA chair trying to steady boat amid board divisions
Updated | By Tamasha Khanyi
The interim chair of the Comrades Marathon Association has admitted that there have been conflicts between members of the board.
The interim chair of the Comrades Marathon Association has admitted that there have been conflicts between members of the board.
Jeff Minnaar has been addressing a press briefing at Comrades House in Pietermaritzburg following the recent departure of several board members.
Chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo and deputy chair Leslie Burnard resigned with immediate effect last week.
The other two members who've left are Kerwin Basson and Pumlani Ntuli.
The association has been rocked by claims some processes have been abused due to a lack of transparency, while racial tensions came to the fore amid the June departure of Anne Ashworth, who had served as Race and Operations Manager.
READ: Ezemvelo places CFO on suspension
Minaar says board members have been under a great deal of stress.
"I haven't gone to bed one night before 11pm trying to solve some of the problems, And with the stress, you don't sleep."
"I have two months to stablise things, and I hope I can do it and make our staff happy. That is why they have left, they felt in their heart of hearts that they couldn't take the pressure anymore because the pressure [affects] your family,” says Minnaar.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
Show's Stories
-
Man mistakes stranger's car for his own and drives off
What are the chances of parking next to a car that looks identical to yo...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago
-
"My love language is Afrikaans"
Do you know what a love language is?Danny Guselli 8 hours ago