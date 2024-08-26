Interim CMA chair trying to steady boat amid board divisions

Jeff Minnaar has been addressing a press briefing at Comrades House in Pietermaritzburg following the recent departure of several board members.





Chairperson Mqondisi Ngcobo and deputy chair Leslie Burnard resigned with immediate effect last week.





The other two members who've left are Kerwin Basson and Pumlani Ntuli.





The association has been rocked by claims some processes have been abused due to a lack of transparency, while racial tensions came to the fore amid the June departure of Anne Ashworth, who had served as Race and Operations Manager.





Minaar says board members have been under a great deal of stress.





"I haven't gone to bed one night before 11pm trying to solve some of the problems, And with the stress, you don't sleep."





"I have two months to stablise things, and I hope I can do it and make our staff happy. That is why they have left, they felt in their heart of hearts that they couldn't take the pressure anymore because the pressure [affects] your family,” says Minnaar.





