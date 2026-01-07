Insurers urge weather readiness as heavy rain, hail drive claims higher
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
With heavy rains and hail affecting parts of the country, insurers are urging homeowners and motorists to ensure they are prepared.
Short-term insurers say weather-related claims have been on the rise, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, following a series of impact-based weather warnings.
Vouch SA's Head of Advice, Reeona Chetty, notes that not all water damage is covered, as insurers typically only pay for sudden and unforeseen incidents, rather than poor maintenance.
She says leaking roofs, blocked gutters, and long-term damp are among the most common reasons claims are rejected.
Chetty says understanding your policy could prevent costly losses.
" That's why it's essential to check your policy wording and keep your home in an insurable condition, especially before heavy rain. We can also avoid the risk of losses by doing ongoing maintenance as issues arise, rather than waiting for them to build up into something more significant than necessary.
"Such as reviewing your property, checking for leaks, checking for any damage, clearing out gutters, and making sure waterproofing is done on a regular basis."
Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms could roll into the north-western parts of KZN on Wednesday.
Forecasters say we can expect heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning, and hail under a Yellow Level 2 warning.
