Inquiry launched into Iran’s participation in naval drills despite Ramaphosa instruction

Vessels from China, Iran, Russia and the United Arab Emirates sailed into waters off Cape Town around a week ago to take part in the exercises as part of the BRICS grouping of nations.





Reports said the South African government had sought to have Iran drop out of the China-led drill, which is taking place amid a crackdown in Iran that activists say left thousands dead.





It was unclear to what extent the Iranian vessels were involved in the exercises, which the South African navy justified as necessary to "ensure the safety of shipping lanes and maritime economic activities”.





In a statement, Motshekga said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s instructions on Iran’s participation “were clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to as such.”





The inquiry will investigate allegations that the president’s instructions may have been misrepresented or ignored during the exercise.





It will also establish the facts surrounding participants' conduct and provide a report to the Ministry of Defence within seven days of the exercise’s completion.





“All government entities in this event have been working very closely, in consultation with each other at every step,” the minister added.





Critics have noted that the drill brings together nations with significant diplomatic differences with the United States, while Pretoria seeks to improve its battered ties with Washington.





"Iran is a destabilizing actor and state sponsor of terror, and its inclusion in joint exercises -– in any capacity -– undermines maritime security and regional stability," the US embassy in South Africa posted on Facebook on Thursday evening.





"It is particularly unconscionable that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were shooting, jailing, and torturing Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves," it said.





Ties between Washington and Pretoria have hit rock bottom over several policy differences, including South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice over the Gaza war.