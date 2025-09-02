Inquest into teen's body found near St Lucia dam

It's understood that the 17-year-old boy went missing in the waters between Monzi and Mtubatuba.





A rescue operation began on Monday.





"On arrival on the scene, a local male teenager was missing underwater in the dam. Local community pointed out an area where it was believed the teenager was missing in the dam," says National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon.





"NSRI rescue swimmers deployed into the water to free-dive search and they located the teenager that was recovered to the shore in cooperation with police.





"The teenager was sadly deceased. The body of the teenager was taken into the care of police and Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."





