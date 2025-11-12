Inquest into Steve Biko’s death reopened after 48 years

Earlier this year, the National Prosecuting Authority sought approval to re-hear the case.

Biko died on 12 September 1977.

The initial inquest ruled that the anti-apartheid and Black Consciousness Movement leader had died from extensive brain injury caused by centralisation of blood circulation and intravascular blood coagulation, acute kidney failure and uremia.

The special branch police claimed that Biko attacked one of them and hit his head against the wall during the scuffle while in detention.

The chief magistrate at the time accepted the officers' version.

At the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1997 five former special branch officers applied for amnesty.

They were Major Harold Snyman, Captain Daniel Petrus Siebert, Captain Jacobus Johannnes Oosthuysen Benecke, Warrant Officer Rubin Marx and Sergeant Gideon Johannes Nieuwoudt.

Their request was denied after the commission found their evidence contradictory.

They also admitted to lying in their statements in the initial probe.

Despite this, no one has ever been prosecuted in relation to Biko's death.

The NPA says the reopened inquest aims to determine criminal accountability and bring long-awaited justice for Biko’s family.

