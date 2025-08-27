Inquest into septic tank death of Mandeni toddler
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
KZN police have opened an inquest into the death of a three-year-old boy in Mandeni, north of Durban.
KZN police have opened an inquest into the death of a three-year-old boy in Mandeni, north of Durban.
The child's body was discovered in a septic tank this week.
Investigators say the toddler was reported missing in the Mkhwanini area, on Monday night.
READ: Body of KZN girl (5) found in cattle dip
According to eyewitnesses, he was last seen playing with other children at a neighbour's home.
The child's body was found in an area near the R102 on Tuesday.
The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 8 hours ago