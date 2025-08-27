 Inquest into septic tank death of Mandeni toddler
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

KZN police have opened an inquest into the death of a three-year-old boy in Mandeni, north of Durban.

The child's body was discovered in a septic tank this week.


Investigators say the toddler was reported missing in the Mkhwanini area, on Monday night. 


According to eyewitnesses, he was last seen playing with other children at a neighbour's home.


The child's body was found in an area near the R102 on Tuesday.


The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known.


