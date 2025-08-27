Inquest into septic tank death of Mandeni toddler

The child's body was discovered in a septic tank this week.





Investigators say the toddler was reported missing in the Mkhwanini area, on Monday night.





According to eyewitnesses, he was last seen playing with other children at a neighbour's home.





The child's body was found in an area near the R102 on Tuesday.





The circumstances surrounding his death are not yet known.





