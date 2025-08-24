Inquest opened after man drowns kayaking

Bystanders at Umtwetweni Beach pulled a 57-year-old man to shore after he allegedly got into difficulty while kayaking on Saturday.

"It was confirmed that 2 local Good Samaritan's, one a local male former lifeguard and commercial diver, and one the son of a local commercial charter fishing operator, had recovered the local 57-year-old man from the water after finding the man unresponsive in shallow surf from unknown causes," said spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute, Craig Lambinon.

"The 2 Good Samaritans had initiated CPR on the man on the beach, and they were joined in CPR efforts by paramedics. Despite extensive CPR efforts after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted by paramedics sadly the man was declared deceased.

"The body of the man was taken into the care of Government Health Forensic Pathology Services."

