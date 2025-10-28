Inkosi Langalibalele launches water project to end shortages

In a joint effort on Monday, Uthukela municipal teams, District Municipality, launched the Amangwe Abstraction and Water Works Construction Water Supply Project in Ward 1.





Mayor Nkosi Shabalala says the project will include the full construction of a new water treatment plant and supporting infrastructure to improve access for communities.





ALSO READ: Durban areas affected by planned eThekwini water shutdown





He says the current water plant isn't supplying enough water to locals.





Shabalala said the upgrade is set to start at the beginning of next month.





" We're going to upgrade it up to eight megalitres per day, so for the next 20 years, people are not going to have problem of getting water.





"Then while we're introducing the service providers, these schemes that we're upgrading are going to create job opportunities, which are going to last 18 months."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)