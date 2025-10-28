Inkosi Langalibalele launches water project to end shortages
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Officials at Inkosi Langalibalele say water supply challenges facing residents in the district municipality may soon come to an end.
In a joint effort on Monday, Uthukela municipal teams, District Municipality, launched the Amangwe Abstraction and Water Works Construction Water Supply Project in Ward 1.
Mayor Nkosi Shabalala says the project will include the full construction of a new water treatment plant and supporting infrastructure to improve access for communities.
He says the current water plant isn't supplying enough water to locals.
Shabalala said the upgrade is set to start at the beginning of next month.
" We're going to upgrade it up to eight megalitres per day, so for the next 20 years, people are not going to have problem of getting water.
"Then while we're introducing the service providers, these schemes that we're upgrading are going to create job opportunities, which are going to last 18 months."
