Informal encampments reappear days after Durban clean-up

eThekwini Municipalitysays there was an operation in the area on Friday involving metro police, waste management teams and Expanded Public Works Programme workers.

The city says it focused on removing litter, illegal dumping and unlawful structures.

It's confirmed that no permanent relocation took place during the operation, and it continues to engage with homeless individuals through social development programmes.

DA councillor Andre Beetge says an oversight visit showed that tents were already mushrooming again, raising renewed health and safety concerns.

" As much as the city had moved them, there was no destination where they were supposed to be going, and that's the problem. When you don't have a real alternative, you cannot just hear the people and expect them to go where?

"Where is this alternative? The city should be identifying land where they can then relocate these people, either by giving them building materials or formalising the informal settlements into parcels."

Ward 33 councillor Protas Mngonyama has assured residents that the city will deal with the matter using the same strategy that cleared Alfred Park.

" That thing is a serious concern to the city, and we are going to be on top of it because we are involving the community, the private sector, everyone. It's not easy, but we're going to make sure that we eradicate that thing because it's not a good picture for the city."

The municipality says it plans to expand shelter and rehabilitation services across various regions to better support displaced people living on the streets.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)