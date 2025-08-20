Inflation climbs to 10-month high

Stats SA released the latest Consumer Price Index on Wednesday morning.





Consumer inflation hit its highest rate since September 2024, when it stood at 3.8%.





Household food budgets remain under strain, with food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation accelerating to 5.7 per cent.





Beef prices have risen nearly 29 per cent over the past year, while vegetable inflation reached 14.6 per cent.





"Meat, vegetables and ‘other food’ fuelled the uptick," said Kelly.





"Meat, specifically beef, remains the main driver. The annual rate for meat accelerated to 10.5% in July, extending a strong upward trend that began in February."





"On average, beef prices increased by 28.8% over the past 12 months and by 7.6% between June and July. The average price for stewing beef was R94,80 in July 2024, climbing to R123,87 per kilogram in July 2025. Beef mince rose from R102,95 to R126,79 over the same period."





He said changes to municipal tariffs also fuelled inflation.





"Tariffs for water supply increased by 12.1% in 2025, significantly higher than 2024’s rise of 7.5%, recording the sharpest increase since 2018 when tariffs jumped by 12.9%. Electricity climbed by 10.6% in 2025, lower than the 11.5% recorded in 2024 and lower than the 11.3% increase provided by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa for bulk sales from Eskom to municipalities.





"Refuse collection and sewage removal tariffs were added to the inflation basket this year. Refuse collection rose by 6.6% and sewage removal by 6.5%."





Kelly said the price increases of coffee, eggs, and certain milk products provided some relief.





