Indian warplane crashes at Dubai Airshow, killing pilot

The warplane executed a low roll before crashing in flames about a mile (1.6 kilometres) from the show site, an eyewitness told AFP.

"A Tejas fighter aircraft from India participating in today's flying display at the Dubai Airshow has crashed, resulting in the tragic death of the pilot," Dubai's state-run media office posted on X.

Videos circulating on social media showed the aircraft going down at speed and bursting into a ball of flames on impact as onlookers watched in shock.

A plume of smoke billowed from the crash site as emergency vehicles sped towards it.

The incident happened on the last day of the Middle East's biggest airshow, which features a flying display each afternoon.

Hundreds of people were watching from a grandstand, while the apron was packed with planes, helicopters and other hardware on static display.

Thousands of people have attended the show this week, including aviation industry leaders and military officials.

The Indian Air Force announced an inquiry into the accident.

"IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement said.

It is believed to be the first crash in the history of the airshow, which dates back to 1986.