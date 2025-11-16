Indian indentured workers remembered 165 years since first boat arrivals in KZN

From 1860 to 1911, around 152,184 people were transported as human cargo aboard hundreds of ships, mainly to work on the province's sugarcane plantations.

Community members on Sunday gathered at the 1860 Heritage Centre in Durban, commemorating the anniversary with interfaith prayers and hymns.

Historian and cultural activist Kiru Naidoo says the day has also been celebrated with marigold offerings to the ocean.

“Working in this area on Indian indenture and broadly on worker history is a hugely emotional experience. So, as I stand on this Durban Beach in the driving rain with marigolds in my hand, it's remembrance of those people who came here in 1860, our fore mothers who came and contributed to the building of this economy. And we remember them this 165 years later.”

A new monument on the Durban promenade has been erected to honour hundreds of workers who never made it to shore.

It is expected to be unveiled early next year after an initial postponement.

Naidoo say the project remains an important reminder of the labourers' legacy.

“Now granted there were several views on what should be contained there and what shouldn’t be there but it’s up now. The real symbolism is in the fact that we can gather people at the ocean, and we can say prayers and put flowers in tribute into the ocean. The monument is just one representation of this broader history.”

ALSO READ: KZN to mark the arrival of first boats from India