India exporters say 50% Trump levy 'severe setback'

Stocks opened marginally lower on Thursday, with the benchmark Nifty index down 0.31 percent after an initial 25 percent US tariff came into effect.

But that will be doubled in three weeks, after Trump signed an order Wednesday to impose an additional 25 percent levy for New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil, a key revenue source for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian oil, saving itself billions of dollars on discounted crude.

India's foreign ministry condemned Trump's announcement of further tariffs, calling the move "unfair, unjustified and unreasonable."

S.C. Ralhan, president of the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said he feared a troubling impact.

"This move is a severe setback for Indian exports, with nearly 55 percent of our shipments to the US market directly affected", he said in a statement.

"The 50 percent reciprocal tariff effectively imposes a cost burden, placing our exporters at a 30–35 percent competitive disadvantage compared to peers from countries with lesser reciprocal tariff."

Ralhan said "many export orders have already been put on hold" as buyers reassess sourcing decisions.

For "a large number" of small to medium-sized enterprises profit "margins are already thin", he said.

"Absorbing this sudden cost escalation is simply not viable", he added.

The world's fifth-largest economy -- and most populous nation -- is bracing for a bumpy ride, as the United States is its largest trading partner, with New Delhi shipping goods worth $87.4 billion in 2024.

"If the extra 25 percent tariff that President Trump has announced on imports from India remains in place, India's attractiveness as an emerging manufacturing hub will be hugely undermined", Shilan Shah of Capital Economics said in a note.

US spending drives around 2.5 percent of India's GDP, Shah said.

But a 50 percent tariff is "large enough to have a material impact", he added, with the resulting drop in exports meaning the economy would grow by closer to six percent this year and next, down from the seven percent they currently forecast.