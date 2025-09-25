Increase in KZN snake sightings as warmer weather sets in

Bluff-based snake catcher, Warren Dick, says he has been receiving more public callouts because of the warmer weather conditions recently:

“With the days getting warmer, chances of sighting snakes are becoming a lot more common. I can get calls all over Durban, but it doesn't necessarily mean that the snakes are always dangerous. I can get calls, even in buildings in the middle of town for common snakes like the spotted bush snake or brown house snake, both of which are totally harmless.”

He says there've also been requests for the removal of venomous snakes.

“The people that are most likely to encounter venomous snakes like mambas on their properties are usually people that are living closer to natural areas or near nature reserves around Durban.”

Meanwhile the National Health Laboratory Service says antivenom supplies in the country are expected to pick up soon.

It has resumed production after a months-long pause due to the manufacturer undergoing upgrades and has released over 500 units of polyvalent antivenom.

ALSO READ: Antivenom production resumes in SA

