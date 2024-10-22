Inclement weather in EC forces Computer Sciences exams setback

She says the first day of the exams went off smoothly in KwaZulu-Natal despite the heavy rains.

However, this is not the case in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

About 400 learners have not been able to write their Computer Sciences exam after torrential rains lashed the city, flooding communities.

Gwarube briefed the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on Tuesday on the status of the 2024 NSC examination readiness.





READ: Matric exams off to smooth start in rainy KZN

"We usually have the SANDF also on standby in certain situations, whether it is to airlift learners to their exam venues or maybe due to protest action.

"But a decision was made this time because regardless of the fact that they would have been able to be transported to schools, because of the storm damage to the power lines, they would not be able to write their exams in a fair manner."

She says contingency arrangements are in place for affected students to write their exams.

"The contingency plans include several backup papers that are prepared and quality checked, so that should there be instances where some learners are not able to write due to inclement weather or protest action, we have got backup papers."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)