Inanda tops KZN rape stats, expert warns of policing gaps

The SAPS released it's third quarter statistics for the 2025/26 financial year on Friday.





Reported rapes in KZN rose by 16 cases to 2,299.





Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services says this points to entrenched social problems and gaps in visible policing.





He says unless resources are directed to hotspots like Inanda, vulnerable communities will continue to suffer.





Bolhuis says many sexual assault cases remain unreported.





"The increase in sexual crimes is most probably due to the fact that that has escalated all the years in the past as well.





"Very few people actually come forward when they are raped or when they are molested or even sexually cyber bullied, especially women, even the children and the elderly because out of the fear that the police might not help them, might not keep it quiet."









KZN recorded a 7.5 percent drop in murders.





Police also reported declines in attempted murder and other contact crimes.





Mbongeni Phewa is a member of the Inanda CPF.





" We work hard. It’s us - CPF, SAPS and crime fighters. We just get together and try to put a way forward to fight crime, not fight each other as was happening before. We’ll try to carry on with what we’re doing so that we know the community will help us in the way we’re dealing with crime at large in our society."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter